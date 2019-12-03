Man kills aunt over property row in Vakola

Mumbai: A 25-year-old driver killed his aunt, Sangeeta Naik, 40, over a property row at Vakola in Santacruz (E) on Tuesday afternoon, said police. The accused, Luv Shinde, who was a former driver of a secretary of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena. After the killing, Shinde fled the spot. Vakola Police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have sent out teams to nab him.

Shinde, a driver, stayed with his aunt in a ground plus one structure in Shinde Chawl, near Dawri Nagar at Vakola. Police said, Shinde and Naik often got into verbal spat over the ownership of the property, which was in Naik's name. On Tuesday, the duo got in a similar fight when Naik returned from work. "The verbal altercation is suspected to have escalated, after which Shinde took a sharp weapon and slit Naik's throat, following which he stabbed her in the back. Soon after the attack, Shinde fled from the spot," said an inspector.

After Naik was attacked, she screamed, which caught the neighbour's attention. Naik was found bleeding by her neighbours, who rushed her to the civic-run V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz (E), where she was declared dead before admission. Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 8) said, "We have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC for murder (section 302). Police investigation is underway and we are searching for him."

A police source said, Shinde was working as a driver for the secretary of BKS and was recently sacked. Meanwhile, Vakola Police are awaiting the postmortem report of Naik's body, to ascertain the make of murder weapon.