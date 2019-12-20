Man killed in Ulhasnagar over petty disputes

Thane:A 29-year-old man was killed by his cousin over petty disputes during a marriage ceremony in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Suresh Shinde, 29, who was a salesman by profession and a resident of Dombivli.

Police have detained two minors, one of them is the deceased's cousin, as they had beaten up Shinde. Ulhasnagar police has registered a murder case against them. Police said that the incident took place at Monica marriage hall in Ulhasnagar camp on Thursday night.

The minors had a heated argument with Shinde over petty disputes. In a fit of rage, one of the accused began to beat up Shinde and was later joined by his friend. The duo fled after the incident but were arrested within six hours.

As Shinde fell down unconscious, relatives took him to Central hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.