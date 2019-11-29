Man jumps off 12th floor of high-rise, dies

Thane: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon by jumping off a high- rise in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Vinay Gurav jumped off the 12th floor of a building on GB Road at around 2pm, a Kasarwadavli police station official said.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We are probing why he took this extreme step. No suicide note has been found. We are looking at CCTV footage of the building and the vicinity," he said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media a few hours later.