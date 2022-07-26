Man involved in 2016 Nanded murder case held by ATS from Punjab jail | Pixabay

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have arrested a 30-year-old man from Punjab for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Nanded resident in 2016. The ATS is on the lookout for main suspect Harvinder Singh alias Rindha, who has alleged links with banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa, for his active involvement in the case.



The arrested suspect has been identified as Dilpreetsingh Omkasingh Dahaan, a resident of Ropad District in Punjab.



According to the ATS, on August 21, 2016, Rindha, a resident of Nanded and his accomplice fired upon one Avatarsingh Gaadiwale alias Mannu and a few other persons, on the suspicion that Mannu was helping Roshan Mali, an opponent of Rindha. A case of murder and attempt to commit murder was then registered with the Vazirabad police station in Nanded.



At the time of the incident, when an ATS team had tried to apprehend the suspects, they had fired upon the police party as well and some police personnel had sustained injuries in the incident, police said.



After the probe had revealed that wanted accused Rindha had links with terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa, the case was handed over to the Nanded Unit of the ATS on May 12, this year, for further probe.



"During the course of the investigation, active involvement of Dilpreesingh Dahaan was found in Mannu's murder case. Dahaan was lodged in Bhatinda Central Prison in connection with a murder case of 2017 registered by the Noorpurbedi police station in Ropad. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra ATS team has taken Dahaan's custody from Bhatinda jail and would produce him before the court in Mumbai on Wednesday, where we would seek his custodial remand," said an ATS official.



Another police officer said that Dahaan would be interrogated thoroughly to get more information about Rindha's whereabouts.