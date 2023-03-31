Man injured during mob attack on police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar dies in hospital | ANI

Hours after he suffered injuries in a mob attack on police personnel following a clash near a Ram temple in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, a 51-year-old man died during treatment at a hospital, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shaikh Muniruddin, he said.

A senior police official reported that the victim passed away while receiving treatment at a private city hospital on Thursday night, hours after the violence.

Cause of death unknown

The cause of his death, however, was not given by the police.

Following an altercation between two groups near the Ram temple in the Kiradpura neighbourhood of Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, at least 12 people were hurt, including 10 police officers. A mob of about 500 people threw stones and bottles filled with gasoline when the cops attempted to control the situation.

The incident, in which 13 vehicles were torched by the miscreants, occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police used tear gas and fired some plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob, officials said.

Meanwhile, normalcy was restored in the city, where five companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) are currently deployed.

"Security at various sensitive locations in the city has been stepped up. The administration has deployed five companies of the SRPF and nearly 600 police personnel are on guard to maintain peace," an official said.