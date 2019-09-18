Man held with MD worth Rs10 lakh at Fort

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell on Tuesday seized Mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh from Fort. During the seizure, ANC sleuths arrested the accused named Vikram Thakur, 25, a resident of Govandi.

Azad Maidan unit of ANC received a tip-off about a man coming to Nadirsha Sukhiya Marg on Fort with a high quantity of MD. After the tip-off, ANC officers laid a trap and arrested Thakur on Tuesday.

During the search, officers found 200 gram of MD worth Rs 10 lakh. Thakur has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.