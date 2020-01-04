Man held with gold biscuits at city airport

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested an Indian national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday and seized three gold biscuits of 100 grams each. An airport official said the gold biscuits were cleverly concealed in the hand baggage of a passenger.

According to a CISF official, Ahmed Riyaz, who was travelling to Hyderabad, was seen moving suspiciously with his luggage at the terminal 2 of CSMIA on Friday morning. An official from CISF intercepted him at the pre-embarkation security check point, after a suspicious image of high density metal was noticed inside his hand baggage.

On interception, Riyaz panicked and started giving unsatisfactory answers and was unable to produce valid documents for the gold he was carrying. The official checked his luggage and found three gold biscuits of 100 grams each, worth Rs 10.50 lakh, concealed in the bag. Riyaz was taken into custody and handed over to the customs officers.