Man held from Pune for abducting, raping MP girl

Jabalpur (MP): A 22-year-old man was held from Pune in Maharashtra on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh in May, 2018 and raping her, police said on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old victim was travelling from Mumbai to her native Bihar on Pawan Express with her parents when she went missing from her seat at Jabalpur railway station on May 6, 2018, an official said.

Investigations revealed Brij Bihari Kanojia, hailing from Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was in the same train and was known to the victim's family, he said.

The victim and the accused were untraceable till Kanojia in September, 2019 called up the teen's parents demanding her marksheets and other documents, an official said.

Kanojia was held on Sunday when technical surveillance showed his location as Pune, the official added.

"He has been charged with kidnapping and murder under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody,said Inspector Manjeet Singh of Jabalpur railway police.

The girl was reunited with her family after Kanojia was arrested, he added.