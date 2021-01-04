Man held for throwing woman off Mumbai local train for refusing sexual advances

Three days after a 25-year-old woman commuter was molested and thrown off from a running train, the local crime branch of the Government Railway Police (GRP) nabbed the accused.

The accused has been identified as Raju Bandya Pandey, 30, a resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai.

"After the case was reported, we traced the accused with the help of CCTV footages and found him alighting at Koparkhairane Railway Station. We got a tip-off that the suspect is working at a local food stall. We nabbed him on Monday afternoon and after verification, he was handed over to Wadala GRP for further investigation,” said Assistant Police Inspector HD Sathe of the local crime branch.

The incident took place on Friday around 10.40 am when the woman boarded a train from Wadala and was on her way to meet her fiance at Panvel. As the train started, Pandey, who was in the adjacent handicap compartment, entered the ladies’ coach after noticing her alone.

According to the police, Pandey grabbed her and demanded sexual favours. The woman resisted and this infuriated him. He then dragged her and pushed her off the running train between Wadala and GTB Nagar. The woman's arm was fractured and she received bruises on her face.

Fortunately gangmen spotted her in time and she was taken to Sion hospital by GRP personnel.

On the basis of her complaint, an offence of attempt to murder has been registered at Wadala GRP. The woman had given description of the accused. According to the officials a theft case was registered against Pandey at Bandra police station along with drug abuse case.