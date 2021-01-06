Man held for threatening ex-deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand Sudeshkumar Mahto

The unit 6 of the crime branch arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill the former deputy chief minister of Jharkhand in an extortion bid of ₹15 lakh in August. The accused, Nilesh Kamlesh Pande, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday from Bainganwadi area in Shivaji Nagar, the official said.

According to the police, Pande had calledthe former deputy CM of Jharkhand Sudeshkumar Mahto, who represents the Silli Assembly constituency in Jharkhand, on August 14 last year and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. Moreover, the accused had threatened to shoot Mahto to death if he failed to make the payment. Subsequently, a case was lodged against Pande at Gonda police station in Ranchi.

During the probe, police learned that the accused was hiding in Shivaji Nagar area. Acting on this information, the police searched the area with the help of a photograph and phone number given by Ranchi Police. After confirmation of Pande's involvement, police laid a trap in the area for two days and finally apprehended Pande on Tuesday.

After the arrest, he was produced before a local magistrate court, which sent him to transit remand till January 11. Pande was later handed over to a team of Jharkhand Police, which came to Mumbai.