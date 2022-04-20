e-Paper Get App
Man held for surveilling Pawar’s home prior to MSRTC protest

The accused, Manoj Mudaliar, was apprehended in Pune by a team from Gamdevi police station, an official said

FPJ Bureau | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Police personnel in a scuffle with employees of MSRTC as they protest demanding the merger of the MSRTC with the state government, outside the residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on April 8 | PTI
Pune: The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence during a protest by MSRTC workers, an official said.

The accused, Manoj Mudaliar, was apprehended in Pune by a team from Gamdevi police station, an official said. With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has reached 118, he said.

Mudaliar had conducted a recce of Pawar’s residence ‘Silver Oak’ with an accomplice ahead of the attack that took place on April 8, the police said. The accused also took part in the meeting, which was allegedly held at the main accused lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte’s residence on April 7, the official said, adding that he also has knowledge of some financial transactions.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:38 AM IST