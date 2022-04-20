Man held for surveilling Pawar’s home prior to MSRTC protest

Pune: The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence during a protest by MSRTC workers, an official said.

The accused, Manoj Mudaliar, was apprehended in Pune by a team from Gamdevi police station, an official said. With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has reached 118, he said.

Mudaliar had conducted a recce of Pawar’s residence ‘Silver Oak’ with an accomplice ahead of the attack that took place on April 8, the police said. The accused also took part in the meeting, which was allegedly held at the main accused lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte’s residence on April 7, the official said, adding that he also has knowledge of some financial transactions.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:38 AM IST