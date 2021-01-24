Man held for sexually abusing daughters

The Bandra Police arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor daughter and molesting her younger sibling. The accused had allegedly been abusing the girls for the last two years, said police. The incident came to light on Thursday, when their teacher called the Child Helpline after learning about their plight through their friends.

The accused used to sexually abuse his daughters aged 17 and 14 for long and the girls did not inform anybody. He had raped his elder daughter several times and used to molest her younger sister.

A few months ago, when their rest of family members had gone to their native place, the accused allegedly raped the elder daughter and since then repeated the act several times. When the girl told her sister about it, she realised that her younger sister also faced similar abuses, said the police.

Recently the elder sister narrated her ordeal to one of her friends, who immediately called their teacher and informed her about the incident. The teacher then called Child Helpline, which in turn alerted the police.

Soon after the incident was reported to the Bandra police they registered an offence and arrested the man on Thursday. The accused has been arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 376(2) f (rape by guardian), 354 (molestation) along with the relevant sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was produced before the POCSO court on Friday which remanded him to police custody, said police.