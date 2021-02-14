Man held for sending obscene images to woman

The DB Marg Police arrested a 20-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sending obscene messages and photos to a 25-year-old woman.

According to the police, the accused identified as Rajmukar Maurya met the victim last year on Facebook and began chatting. The two met each other last year when she had gone to Lucknow. According to her statement to the police, Maurya started sending her indecent text messages. When she asked him to stop he allegedly abused her and sent obscene photographs. The accused was held for sexual harassment and stalking along with the relevant sections of Information Technology Act.