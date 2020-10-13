Mumbai Crime Watch: Man held for raping teen, circulating objectionable content

Vanrai Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor teen last year and for possessing her objectionable photos in his mobile phone. The accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the 13-year-old victim, who was allegedly in a romantic relationship with the accused last year, had established sexual relations with him. After the couple called it quits, the duo never spoke to each other. A few days ago, however, a common friend of the former couple saw a few objectionable photos of the teen in the phone of the accused.

When the friend alerted the teen, she immediately confided with her family about the incident, who then approached police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the information, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, following which the arrest was made.

Police sources have said that the man is also accused of circulating the objectionable content amid the society members, and they are trying to ascertain the claims. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the content and his mobile phone has been seized, said police.