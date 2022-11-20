e-Paper Get App
Man held for posing as cop and cheating teen student in Thane

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Thane: A 41-year-old man was arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly posing as a police personnel and making an online transfer of Rs 5.72 lakh from the account of a student after snatching his mobile phone, an official said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old boy was stopped by the accused while travelling in a rickshaw on November 13 and asked to delete several messages from his phone, Senior Inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station said.

"The accused was clad in the uniform of a sub inspector. He snatched the teen's phone and used an app to transfer Rs 5.72 lakh from his account. The accused has been involved in other such cases as well. We have recovered Rs 1.4 lakh cash, a car and his fake police uniform," the official said.

