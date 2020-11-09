Man held for posing as an army officer and raping, cheating woman

A 40-year-old man was arrested by Powai Police on charges of rape, cheating and impersonation acting on a complaint filed by a woman, who claimed that the accused posed as an Indian Army officer and sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage. The accused also took over ₹13 lakh from the complainant for various reasons. He was also booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Kadan Shetty, who had befriended the victim on a popular social networking website, wherein he posed as an Indian Army officer. Shetty established a romantic relationship with the woman over time when they corresponded over calls, text messages and meetings, wherein he also showed interest in marrying her.

Police said that Shetty established sexual relations with the woman and then allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. During the time of their courtship, Shetty allegedly took ₹13 lakh from the complainant, claiming it was for personal reasons, promising to return it to the woman at the earliest. The complainant, however, recently found out that Shetty was not associated with the Indian Army and had been fooling her since the inception of their relationship, following which she approached Powai Police and lodged a complaint.

Powai Police then booked Shetty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape (section 376), habitually dealing in stolen property (section 413), cheating (section 420), wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent (section 171), intentional insult (section 504) and criminal intimidation (section 506). Shetty was soon arrested from his residence for the charges and later produced at a local magistrate court where he was remanded in police custody for further probe.