Man held for molesting, killing teenager in Samata Nagar

Mumbai: Samata Nagar police have arrested a 25-year-old man for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl and killing her after she resisted his advances.

The man was arrested on Sunday after police found incriminating evidence against him during the probe. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that a Kandivili (E) based teen was reported missing by her parents on October 2 after she failed to return home the previous day. Police immediately sought the call data records (CDR) of the teen’s mobile, which showed that she had last spoken to her neighbour.

The 25-year-old neighbour, a cobbler, was called for questioning, where he seemed to cooperate with the police probe. The neighbour’s CDR was also checked, but police did not find anything suspicious as he never left Samata Nagar on the day the girl had disappeared.

Police were trying to locate the girl, but to no avail. On November 16, police found out that the neighbour had another mobile phone, whose cell phone location was checked in at Talasari in Palghar on the day the teen had disappeared.

Police called him again for questioning and enquired about his whereabouts for the day. The man spilled the beans and confessed of his crimes.

During investigation, the man said that he had called the girl at his house on October 1 and tried to force himself on her. Resisting his advances, the teen began shouting.

The man panicked and hit her with a blunt object on the head and strangled the teen in a bid to silence her, killing the teen. He then put her in a big bag and travelled 90 kms from Samata Nagar, at Talasaro in Palghar on a motorcycle.

The man took the teen’s body to a secluded spot and burned her body to ashes. Further he returned home and pretended to be normal. Moreover, he had also helped the teen’s parents to locate the girl and was helping police in every part of the investigation.

Police arrested the man on Sunday and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, murder, causing disappearance of evidence and sections of the POCSO act. He was procured in a local magistrate court on Monday and remanded in police custody.