Man held for manhandling doctors, hospital staff in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: An angry patient allegedly damaged medical equipment and assaulted two doctors and other hospital staff when a doctor told his wife to not disturb other patients and move out of the ICU of a private hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place at Late Kashinath Patil hospital, Devji Nagar area in Narpoli, Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon. The accused have been identified as Mustafa Khan (27) and Asma Khan (24).

Reportedly, an unidentified person took an injured Mustafa Khan to Late Kashinath Patil hospital in Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon. Mustafa was admitted in the ICU.

He informed his wife and other relatives about him. His wife and relatives rushed to the hospital. Doctors asked his wife to move out, as she, along with other relatives, were crowding the ICU.

This enraged Khan, who allegedly damaged medical equipment and started manhandling doctors and other staff.

Talking to the FPJ, the Narpoli police station Inspector, Ravindra Vani, said, “Doctors and other staff approached the police station and filed a case against the patient and his wife.

We arrested the patient from Bhiwandi after carrying out his medical examination in a government hospital for manhandling and abusing medics. His wife was given a notice.”

The accused, Mustafa, allegedly assaulted Dr Shahid Ali, Dr Swati Shahid Ali, managers Vithoba Patil and Kailash Mahatare and five other hospital employees. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

A case was registered at the Narpoli police station under relevant IPC sections and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions, (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, said the police.