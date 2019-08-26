Man held for killing wife after heated argument

Mumbai: Oshiwara police have arrested a man for killing his wife after an argument, when he was in an inebriated state. The accused, Nadeem Khan and his wife Ayesha were at home had consumed alcohol, when the couple had a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Nadeem hit Ayesha on the head, after which she passed out. He then rushed her to the hospital, but Ayesha was declared dead before admission.

The fact that she was murdered came to light after a primary autopsy report revealed the cause of death and Nadeem was promptly arrested.

According to the police, this incident occurred on August 23 and a day later, after the autopsy report, the police learnt the cause of Ayesha's death. Police said, the couple resided at Anand Nagar, near Oshiwara and would often drink alcohol together. On August 23, the couple wound up their chores and sat to watch television while having their drinks. Suddenly, the couple broke into and argument which took a violent turn. In a fit of rage, Nadeem took a piece of wood and banged it on Ayesha's head under the influence of alcohol. After Nadeem realised what he had done, he immediately rushed his wife to the hospital and told the police, Ayesha had slipped on the floor. However, Ayesha was declared dead before admission and the police registered an Accidental Death Report.

Meanwhile, the hospital conducted a preliminary postmortem report which revealed, Ayesha's death was not an accident and she was killed by a heavy object. Acting on this information, the police questioned Nadeem, who broke down during the questioning and confessed to committing the murder. Oshiwara Police then arrested him on August 24 and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302).

He was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody for three days.