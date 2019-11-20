Man held for killing cousin over property dispute

Mumbai: Almost a week after the body of a 35-year-old man was found at a municipal garden in the western suburb of Saki Naka, the victim's cousin has been arrested for allegedly killing him over a property dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Rahul Jogendra Prasad Shah (19) on November 17 for allegedly killing his cousin Durgesh Anand Mohan Jaiswal and dumping his body outside a civic garden on Chandivali Farm Road, senior inspector from Saki Naka police station Kishor Sawant said.

Shah killed the victim at his house following a heated argument on November 10, and then transported his body on a two-wheeler and abandoned it at the garden, Sawant said.

The body was discovered wrapped in a bedsheet in a decomposed state on November 14, the official said.

Shah has been arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, Sawant said, adding that the accused has been remanded to police custody till November 21.