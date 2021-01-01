Man held for filming woman inside SoBo food joint toilet

The Azad Maidan police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly trying to film a woman inside a washroom of a popular fast food joint in Fort. Soon after the incident police arrested the accused Sameer Shaikh, who runs a mobile shop nearby and often vists the joint, said police.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman aged 30 had gone to a food joint along with her male friend, they were sitting on the mezzanine floor of the joint and were alone on the floor. According to the police, the woman went to washroom and suddenly she saw a mobile phone with the camera facing upwards being slipped from the gap between the door and floor. She immediately raised an alarm, but the accused escaped by then.

The woman and her friend then approached the manager and confronted him, upon checking the CCTV footage they found a person escaping from the joint. The manager immediately identified him as Shaikh who often came there to use their washroom.

The manager then called him at the joint, the woman confronted him and called the police control room, seeing the woman calling police, Shaikh escaped. Police then took the two to the police station and registered an offence under section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code against Shaikh.

"Soon after the incident was reported we arrested the accused, he was produced before the court on Friday which granted him bail, said Vidyasagar Kalkundre, senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station. The police has seized his mobile phone for further investigation.