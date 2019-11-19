Man held for duping businessman of Rs 3.6 crore

Mumbai: City crime branch has arrested a 54-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh for duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 3.65 crore. According to a crime branch officer,

Tarvindersingh Jogindersingh Sabarwal, a businessman and a contractor, allegedly duped an Andheri-based businessman on the pretext of awarding him construction work of Cochin coastal road project.

According to the police, Sabarwal assured him of having good contacts in National Highway Authority of India and that he could fetch him contracts of constructing 20 kilometers of road in the Cochin Coastal road project in Kerala.

Sabarwal then allegedly took Rs 3.65 crore from the businessman and provided the agreement papers. When the businessman checked with the authorities, they told him they did not issue any such document.