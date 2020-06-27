Man hangs self inside parked car in Powai

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man hanged himself to death inside a parked car at Powai on Friday. The deceased, Vinit Singh, 41, had left the house claiming he was going to Delhi for work on Wednesday and was unreachable since. His body was discovered by locals on Friday morning, who alerted police. While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, Powai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

According to police, Singh, a businessman dealing in solar products, had incurred losses during the lockdown. Singh also owed loans to a couple of banks and he was an alcoholic, said Sudhakar Kamble, senior inspector of Powai police station. On Wednesday, Singh, a resident of Palazzo CHS in Powai, who stayed with his wife and two daughters, left his house on the pretext of going to Delhi for work. After he left the house, he was unreachable, said Singh's wife in a statement.

On Friday morning, around 10 am, when a local resident was passing through the road near SM Shetty School in Powai, he saw a man lying in a parked car with a string around his neck. The locals immediately alerted Powai Police, who reached the spot and rushed Singh to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Kamble said, Singh, who was in an inebriated state at the time of committing suicide, got in his car and tied a rope to the front passenger seat's handle, asphyxiating himself. "When found, he was sitting on the passenger's seat with feet on the driver's seat, and the car was locked from inside. We recovered no suicide note from the spot and have registered an ADR in the matter," added Kamble.

Police suspect Singh took the extreme step out of depression and losses incurred in business. The statement of his family will soon be recorded, but prima facie police suspect no foul play in the incident.