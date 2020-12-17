Man gets life term for sexually assaulting 4-year-old

A special Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act court on Wednesday sentenced a man in his late thirties to life in prison for sexually assaulting a four-year-old in early 2016.

The Govandi resident was imposed a fine of Rs. 3,000 and directed to pay Rs. 25,000 as compensation to the child. The incident came to light when the child’s mother took her to the toilet and the child touching her private part, said she would die of the burning sensation. She was taken to a doctor who informed her mother that she had been sexually abused.

While initially the child did not open up, two days later she told her mother that the man had taken her upstairs when she was playing and then touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. The child had experienced bleeding in her private parts as per her medical reports.