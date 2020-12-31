Man gets life sentence for killing elderly father

A district court here on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his elderly father in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Principal district and sessions judge R M Joshi held Suresh Dharma Dhinda guilty of offences punishable under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and also fined him Rs 500.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that the accused had attacked his father Dharma Shankar Dhinda (70) with a chisel following a quarrel and stabbed him multiple times on December 17, 2017.

The father and son quarrelled frequently over farm work and the killing was the result of one such argument, she said.

The accused, who had fled the scene, was subsequently nabbed by the police in January 2018, it was stated.

After examining the evidence and depositions by the accused's mother, brother among others, the judge concluded that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges against the accused who needs to be convicted and sentenced.