Man gets jail for attempting to sodomise 8-yr-old boy

Mumbai: A man in his late thirties was on Monday convicted for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy in 2016 and sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

The child had told the court that he was playing at the railway tracks near his home when a man who was in a drunken state had taken him away forcibly into the nearby bushes. Further, the child who was 10-years-old when had deposed before the court said that the man had spat at his anus and tried to sexually assault him. People had gathered when he shouted and had caught hold of the man.

Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Nayyar said that Mohd. Azhar Ansari, who is married and has two children back at his native in UP, was convicted by the court under Sec 377 (unnatural intercourse) and under a section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ansari has been in jail ever since his arrest. His bail plea made in 2017 had been rejected keeping in mind the nature of offence against a child of the tender age of eight and that if the child saw him, it might affect his psyche.