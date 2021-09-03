Mumbai: Man gets court relief as live-in partner complains he tore her clothes

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to a 34-year-old man who allegedly tore the clothes of his long-term live-in partner in public during a scuffle after she asked him about marriage. The court, while granting relief, questioned the month-long delay in lodging the report.

The woman, who had been in a live-in relationship with the man for nearly eight years, had also recently made a rape complaint against him, in which he was arrested and later released on bail last month. While releasing him on bail, another court had called their relationship a consensual one on account of living together for a prolonged period.

The Oshiwara police station, where the present complaint is lodged, had opposed bail to him by citing the rape case. The court said that the ground of the previous crime cannot be considered for rejection of bail in the present one and cited the observation of the court that it was a ‘consensual relationship’ while allowing him bail in that case. It further said that considering the delay in lodging the report, there was no need for custodial interrogation. It pointed out that though the offence was committed on July 13, the FIR was registered on Aug 9 and no explanation for the delay was provided.

As per her complaint, the woman who works as an actor, said she had got acquainted with the man in 2013 and then both had developed relations. However, he started quarrelling with her lately when she asked about marriage. She was coming out of her gym when he came there. She asked him about marriage and he started assaulting her and tore her clothes.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:19 AM IST