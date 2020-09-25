Mumbai: Man found hanging inside tempo at Duncan Road

The JJ Marg police have registered an accidental death report after the body of an unknown person was recovered from a tempo on Thursday evening. According to the police, the man in his 40s was found hanging inside the tempo at Duncan Road in Nagpada. After a panchanama, the body was taken to JJ hospital for autopsy, prima facie it appears that he has committed suicide. We have not found anything from the tempo which could establish the deceased identity. However, we are taking statements of the tempo driver and locals, said police.