Man enters an ongoing cab ride, woman tweets incident

Mumbai: A Twitter user shared a shocking incident that took place near Powai on Monday evening with her sister-in-law, who is six months pregnant, where a man got in an ongoing Uber trip.

When the woman retorted, the driver did not stop the car and continued to ride. In her tweet, the woman said, the child lock was active and the journey was unpleasant.

As soon as the cab ride ended, the woman lodged a complaint on the Uber app, where they later responded on tweet to share the details of the cab and incident. One of the Twitter users also suggested her to approach Mumbai Police regarding the matter.