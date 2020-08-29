Man electrocuted near artificial lake at Asalpha

A 38-year-old man, Ganesh Jain, a resident of Asalpha in Saki Naka area, died of electrocution near an artificial lake when he touched a water motor on Friday morning. According to police, Jain, who was entering the artificial lake for cleaning purposes on Friday, at around 9 am, saw that the motor was running and tried to shut it off. However, as soon as touched it, following which he was electrocuted. Jain was rushed to the civic run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Saki Naka Police have registered a case of Accidental Death Report in the matter.