Man duped of Rs 90,000 after promising job offer in abroad

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man from neighbouring Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 90,000 after being offered a job in Canada by a prominent company, police said on Tuesday.

Former BPO employee Ayman Khan had been looking for a job abroad and on Monday, he allegedly received emails from one Sandip Singh claiming to be the human resources head of a prominent company, the police complaint stated.

Khan was asked to fill out a job application form and attach copies of PAN card, Aadhar card, bank account details, passport etc, it said.

As per the complaint, Khan was informed that Rs 12,000 will be transferred to his bank account for his travel expenses to the company's office in Toronto, where he was offered a post in the customer care department.

Following a telephonic interview, Khan got selected for the job and was subsequently asked to transfer Rs 1 from his bank account through an app, an official from Kapurbawdi police said.

However, within seconds of the transfer, amount to the tune of Rs 90,000 was debited from Khan's bank account, he added.

"The cyber cell is investigating the case, and an FIR will be registered after proper investigation," senior inspector Anil Deshmukh of Kapurbawdi police station said.