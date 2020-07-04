Mumbai Crime: Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh in 'business deal'

A Santacruz-based businessman was cheated to the tune of Rs 9.13 lakh by two men after he was lured into a business deal. The complainant had received a call from a prospective partner, who wanted to invest and establish a business of surgical gloves and veterinary medicine, after which the victim deposited an amount of over Rs 9 lakh in a series of transactions, only to never get a response. A case of cheating has been registered at the Santacruz police station.

The 32-year-old complainant, Ramesh Kapoor (name changed on request), had posted an advertisement on his Facebook page, stating that he was selling surgical and examination gloves at an affordable rate on June 15. On the same day, Kappor received a call from a man, who introduced himself as Edward Brown, and showed interest to do a joint business venture of selling veterinary medicine.

After a telephonic conversation between Kapoor and Brown, the latter shared the number of his sales executive, Dinesh Chandra, who would help them document the venture and initiate the procedure. Accordingly, between June 19 and 20, Chandra asked Kapoor to make a series of cash transfers in his account amounting to Rs 9,13,800. A few days later, when Kapoor contacted Chandra to get an update on the procedure, he found that the number was disconnected and Chandra was not reachable.

After repeated attempts to contact Chandra and Brown failed with no avail, Kapoor approached Santacruz Police and lodged a complaint against the duo. He also produced the bank statements and relevant documents to support his allegations, following which the duo-- Chandra and Brown were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.