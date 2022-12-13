Man dives under moving bus in Mumbai, dies; video captured on CCTV

In a shocking incident, a footage was captured of a man committing suicide by putting his upper body under a moving bus on a busy road in the jurisdiction of DN Nagar Police Station in Andheri West in Mumbai on December 6. The man died on the spot. The police identified him and sent his body to his family.

The video of the aforementioned incident was recorded through a CCTV installed nearby. In the video, the man can be seen walking on a crowded road, in presence of other people and vehicles. He suddenly notices a bus coming from one side of the road after which he bends down and lies between its wheels. The rear wheel of the bus ran over the man's waist, killing him on the spot.

The video of this incident went viral even before the police could take notice. The DN Nagar police identified the man as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed, 59 and his body has been handed over to the family, the police said on Wednesday. The police are yet to ascertain why the man chose to die by suicide.