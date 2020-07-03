Man dies after being hit by a truck on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road

A 25-year-old man was who was travelling on his bike died after being hit by truck at Kongaon area on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi road on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Birendra Rampal (25), a resident of Bhiwandi, who worked as mechanic at a garage located in Kalyan.

According to police, the deceased after finishing his work was travelling back home, when a speeding truck hit him from behind. Rampal hit the divider on the road and suffered severe head injuries. The truck driver fled from the spot. Leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

Santosh Borate, police sub inspector, Kongaon police station said, "We were informed by a passerby about the accident and we immediately rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby private hospital where he was succumbed to his injuries during the treatment".

Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified truck driver under section 304 (A), 279 of Indian Penal Code and under the various Section 134, 184 of Motor Vehicle Act. Police have launched a manhunt for truck driver.