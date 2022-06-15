Man commits house-breaking theft in Maharashtra after seeing video online; arrested from UP

ANI

Palghar: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 9.75 lakh after breaking into a house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who had no previous criminal record, apparently learnt about house-breaking theft from a YouTube video, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pankaj Shirsat told reporters.

The accused, Dilshad Faiaz Sheikh, allegedly broke into a house in Achole police station area on June 5 and stole cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 9.75 lakh, the official said.

Based on various leads, including the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, police teams were sent to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The accused was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and the stolen cash and jewellery were recovered from his possession, the official said, without specifying the place in UP from where the man was caught.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had learnt about the house-breaking theft from a YouTube video, the official said.