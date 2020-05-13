Man chases down mobile snatchers, gets back his phone

In a case of art inspiring life, minutes after two thieves snatched a man's mobile phone in Mira Road, the alert 45-year-old, displaying presence of mind, got into his car and chased the duo, in filmi style. He eventually managed to catch them with the help of police and retrieved his phone.

The incident was reported from the Kanakia area of Mira Road at around 8.30 am on Tuesday. Trijugi Singh was talking on his mobile phone by his workplace, an educational institute. Out of the blue, two men on a bike approached him and the pillion rider swiftly snatched his phone, taking him by surprise and zoomed away. Singh immediately got into his car and set off in pursuit. His shouting attracted the attention of patrolling police personnel in a jeep and they too joined the chase.

Eventually, the speeding biker lost his balance and fell, along with the pillion rider, near the Ramdev Park Road area. Police apprehended the youth, who were then booked under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The bike has been seized and the investigating team is questioning the duo to check their suspected involvement in other similar crimes. A spate of chain and mobile snatchings that have been reported in and around the twin-cities in the recent past.