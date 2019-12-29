Man catches wife in ‘act’ with lover, beats him up

Mumbai: A woman who left her house claiming that she is visiting her parents home, was caught cheating red handed by her husband when she was found at her paramour’s residence.

When confronted, the husband, who had brought his friends along, lost his calm and beat up the wife’s paramour. Subsequently, a case of assault was registered against the husband and his friends, who were arrested and later released on bail.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman, who is married to a gym instructor, said she was going to her parents house and left. Since the couple were having a troubled marriage, the husband began calling her on the mobile phone, which went unanswered.

After repeated attempts, he dialled his in-laws, but was shocked to find that she never intended to go there. He immediately approached Samta Nagar Police and registered a missing person’s report.

Police began tracking her mobile phone location and realised that she was in the vicinity at Thakur Village, which is when the husband left the police station.

He went to the gym, gathered few friends and proceeded to the residence of his wife’s paramour, who is employed at a private firm. When he rang the doorbell, he was taken aback to find his wife inside with her paramour, when his family was around. In a fit of rage, the husband and friends assaulted the paramour and left.

Soon a case of assault was registered, following which the husband, his friends were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (section 324).

Meanwhile, police tried to counsel the woman to reconcile, but she flatly denied, claiming she wants to end the marriage and stay with her paramour.

The husband and his friends were later released on bail, said police.