Mumbai: Man brutally assaults two stray dogs with an iron rod; both go missing

Somebody recorded a video of the assault and soon it went viral in animal welfare groups. Locals and volunteers from animal welfare NGOs assembled at the spot and outside Dindoshi police station to register an FIR, while the assaulter had fled by then.

The sister of the complainant said the police were not ready to take the complaint. It took some calls and pressure from animal welfare NGOs to make it happen. Her family had arrived on seeing the video.

“It is rare that in a case of animal cruelty where locals insist that the police register a complaint. Since they don’t register such cases much, many times police are not aware of animal cruelty laws and don’t know how to deal with such crimes,” says ACP Sudhir Kudalkar incharge of the Anti-Corruption Bureau who spoke that night with API BR Darade of Dindoshi police station.

Instead of booking the assaulter, the police had allegedly warned those assembled, of being charged under Section 144 for unlawful assembly and threatened to use force to disperse them. To add to the mess, a woman from the family of the assaulter alleged that she had been molested and wanted a counter-case on some people in the crowd.

Savita Mahajan, founder, Animal Rescue and Care, whose volunteers had been present at the police station said the body of the dog would have been disposed of by the assaulters to escape punishment. She has requested the police to check CCTV cameras in nearby areas.

API Darade could not be reached for comment. DCP of the zone DS Swami said the FIR had been registered in the case, but did not comment on the allegations.