Man brutally assaulted for resisting robbery in Kandivli

Mumbai: A man was attacked by three unidentified men in a robbery attempt. The Kandivli resident, Santosh Kamble, 40, was brutally assaulted with tiles and sticks. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at the Samta Nagar police station.

Police said that the incident occurred on Monday evening around 4.15 pm, when Kamble was coming out of the public toilet near Shriram Park.

Three men approached Kamble and tried to snatch his phone from him. When he retaliated, the accused trio threatened him at knife point and then attacked him with a tile. The trio hit him on the head with a piece of tile, followed by a blow with a wooden stick.

Soon after the incident, the trio absconded from the spot, leaving Kamble to bleed. Locals spotted Kamble and rushed him to a hospital, where he is recuperating from serious injuries.

Kamble then gave a complaint to the Samta Nagar police against the three unidentified men who attempted to kill him in a robbery bid.

Samta Nagar have registered a case against the trio for attempt to murder (307), robbery (section 394) and criminal intimidation (section 504) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are checking the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the accused.