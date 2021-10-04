Man booked for sharing child porn content on social media

A man has been booked in connection with a child pornography case on Saturday. The Kalachowky police received a tip-off from the cyber cell regarding this. The accused had published and shares some obscene content of children on social media.

According to the police, the cyber cell had received a letter and a pen drive which had obscene content. This was later handed over to the Kalachowky police. During investigation, the sleuths learnt that the content was shared on social media.

When they traced the IP address, it was traced to a flat in central Mumbai. The police reached the spot and detained the accused for questioning. He confessed to having publishing, distributing and uploading the obscene content. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:25 AM IST