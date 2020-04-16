Man booked for questioning AI flights during lockdown not part of its cabin crew association

“The AICCA is a 50 year old union, and the rules only permit full time permanent serving Cabin Crew employees as its office bearers. The undersigned (Lazar) is the General Secretary of the AICCA and continues to be so, until fresh elections,” the statement added.

Stating that crew and all Air India staff were “going above and beyond the call of duty during these trying times”, Lazar said, “Air India crew have been flying relief missions to bring home our stranded Indian brethren from all parts of the globe including Wuhan , Haneda, Milan, Rome etc and received praise from none other than our Honourable Prime Minister.”

In his letter, Rao had questioned Air India's decision to operate charter flights amidst the lockdown. In its complaint lodged with the police, the airline claimed that his letter created panic among his staff and disrupted operations. Air India has decided to operate 18 charter flights to Germany, France, Ireland and Canada in order to send back their stranded nationals.

In the complaint, the airline claimed that after the letter began circulating on WhatsApp, flight officers, crew members and ground staff panicked and started giving reasons for not reporting to work.

Rao was booked under IPC sections for disobeying a public servant's order (188), statements creating enmity, hatred or ill will between classes (505-2) defamation (500) and sections of the Disaster Management Act, said an officer from Marine Drive police station.