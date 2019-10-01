Mumbai: Man attempts self-immolation inside Shivaji Nagar police station

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, 44-year-old Rizwan Abdul Hameed Jamadar reportedly set himself on fire inside the premises of Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi. According to reports, the man doused himself in kerosene and lit himself up.

The police were able to control the fire and then took him to Rajawadi hospital for further treatment. Police have not yet been able to ascertain the reason behind why Rizwan took this drastic step, and an investigation is underway to find out the cause.