Man assaulted, robbed by auto driver, aides in Ghodbunder Road

Thane: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten up in an autorickshaw by the auto driver and his three accomplices and thrown out of the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Waghbil, Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Monday, around 1.30 am when the man, Pegmayung Vungchan, boarded an autorickshaw to go home after work.

Vungchan was beaten up by the driver and his accomplices and thrown out on the road. He was further injured in the fall. Some passersby informed police and rushed him to Vedant Hospital in Thane for treatment, said a police officer.

The man, who works at Pritam Hotel in Thane, was returning home from work around 1.30 am when he got into an autorickshaw at Waghbil.

After proceeding for a short distance, the auto driver stopped on the pretext of having to relieve himself. Then he and his three accomplices, at knife-point, asked Vungchan to hand over his mobile phone and cash.

When Vungchan objected, the quartet set upon him and allegedly assaulted him, police said. They then pushed him out of the vehicle at an isolated spot on Ghodbunder Road and fled, police said. Some passersby found him lying on the road and took him to hospital.

Kasarwadavli Police have registered offences under Section 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police said a police team is in search of the unidentified autorickshaw driver and his aides. They are examining CCTV footage and hope to nab the assailants soon.