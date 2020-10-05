Mumbai Crime Watch: Man assaulted in Maharashtra minister's house case: 3 cops arrested

Three policemen were arrested on Monday for allegedly playing a role in forcibly taking an engineer to a Maharashtra cabinet minister's house in Thane and beating him up there, an official said.

On April 5 this year, engineer Anant Karmuse (40) alleged he was taken to the minister's house by a group of people and then beaten up severely for some social media messages and morphed images poking fun at the latter.

The three policemen were bodyguards of the minister at the time and were involved in the abduction and assault of Karmuse, he said.

"We have arrested policemen Sagar More, Vaibhav Kadam and Suresh Janate in the case," said Vartak Nagar police station senior inspector SB Gaikwad.