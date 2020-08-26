Man arrested for  killing friend over  a dispute of Rs 100  



The Shivaji Park Police arrested a 51-year-old man hours after he allegedly killed his friend over a petty dispute of Rs 100. According to the police, the accused Mohanlal Balaji Bhati killed his friend Prabodh Barman, 58, on Sunday night and informed the police that someone else had killed his friend. The ploy was, however, revealed during his interrogation, after which he confessed leading to his arrest.

According to the police, Bhati came to the police station on Monday morning and informed them about the murder of Barman, a watchman at an empty plot near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Police reached the spot and sent his body for post mortem, according to the police the victim had deep injuries on his head.

During the investigation, the investigating team found discrepancies in the statement of Bhati, their suspicion grew when they found a case of 2015 registered against him at the police station itself in which he allegedly attacked his another friend with a stone. The police team then grilled him for several hours and in sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to killing his friend Barman, said police.

According to the police, Bhati who does odd jobs used to stay at Barman's place at the plot, he also used to pay him for the same.

On Sunday night, while the two were having liquor together, an argument broke out between them when the deceased asked for his pending Rs 100 with Bhati. The argument turned violent and in a fit of rage, Bhati allegedly hit him with an iron rod. Police have also recovered the rod.

Bhati was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to the police custody.