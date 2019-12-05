Man arrested for stalking and assaulting former Splitsvilla contestant and friend in Mumbai

A 29-year-old man from Worli was arrested for stalking and assaulting a former Splitsvilla contestant and her friend at Charni Road railway station.

The man identified as Shahrukh Shaikh works at a nightclub in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report, the TV actress and her friend were at the railway station heading back home when they realised they were being followed by a man.

The TV actress Harshita Kashyap, 26, had appeared in the show Splitsvilla season 8. According to Hindustan Times, the actress is now working in a web series.

When the duo started ascending the stairs of the station they noticed that the man they had noticed earlier was still following them. When confronted, he replied, "If I am staring at you, what is the problem?"

The duo decided to ignore him but later noticed he was still following them and decided to confront him again. However, the accused slapped the actress’s friend this time. The friend was shaken and hence the actress took control of the situation.

The actress told Hindustan Times, "He first slapped Pala which shook her. I go to the gym daily and as I am fit I decided to teach him a lesson and started hitting him. Shaikh retaliated and he even started hitting me. The office goers and co-passengers intervened meanwhile the police personal arrived and took us to the GRP chowki on the platform."

The Churchgate GRP officer said that the accused has been arrested under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of Indian Penal Code.