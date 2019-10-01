Man arrested for raping UK national

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Monday arrested a man named Juned Ansari on the charges of raping a 38-year-old UK national on the pretext of marriage. The accused was a chemist by profession.

According to the crime branch officer, the victim is an Indian origin foreign national staying in the United Kingdom (UK) since the past few years. She and the accused were in touch over phone.

According to the complaint given by the woman, in July she came to India and met Ansari. When Ansari discovered about her divorce, he claimed that he also leaving his girlfriend and wanted to marry her.

According to the victim, on the night of September 21, when she and Ansari were in the car at Girgaon Chowpatty, Ansari promised her marriage and sexually assaulted her. But later when the victim insisted on marriage, he brushed aside the topic.

The victim then approached Gaondevi police station and registered an offence under Indian Penal Code section of rape (376) against Ansari. Crime branch unit two arrested Ansari on Monday and handed him over to Gaondevi police for further interrogation.