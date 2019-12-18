Man arrested for raping 17-year-old boy for two years

Mumbai: Bhandup police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor boy since the past two years. According to the police, the accused (name withheld to protect victim’s identity) made a video clip of boy and threatened him to keep the events a secret.

The accused was arrested hours after the victim’s mother approached the police and registered an offence complaint.

According to the police, the accused was a neighbour of the victim and shifted to another place a year ago. However, the harassment did not stop even after the accused changed his residence.

In his complaint the victim said that the accused used to take him to an abandoned place in Bhandup and abuse him sexually. He was sexually abused at least seven to eight times since the last two years, the boy said in his statement.

He further said that the accused had made a video clip of him and he used to threaten to make the video viral, if he complained about him. According to the police, the victim narrated the incident to his mother on Monday.

After listening to him, she rushed to the Bhandup police station where an offence was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of unnatural sex (377), criminal intimidation (506) and sections 4,6,8,12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

“Hours after the case was registered, we have nabbed the accused. He was produced before the court on Tuesday, which sent him to police custody,” said an officer.