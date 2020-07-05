Man arrested for killing elder brother in Thane

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother who used to insult him regularly in Kopri area of Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Ratan Chawla, 29, Shobit alias Pichku Singh (servant), 19 and Abhay Agnihotri, 19, (servant) all are resident of Kopari east in Thane. While the deceased has been identified as Mahesh Chawla. The victim along with Anil Chawla operated the Ratan Super market in Kopari.

Police said that the incident took place at the super market on Friday evening when the deceased Mahesh visited the shop where the accused Anil and his wife resided on first floor of the shop.

The situation came to a head on July 2, when the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a an iron rod and killed him on the spot, the official said. The accused had taken the help of two workers in the shop to kill the victim, he added.

Datta Gawade, police inspector, Kopari police said, "Anil hatched a conspiracy to kill his brother. He along with servant cleaned the blood on surface and hid the murder weapon. They informed others that Mahesh fell down and was injured".

He further said that Anil along with locals and servant called to ambulance and took him to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

During investigations, the post mortem report revealed that he was died due to a deep injury by a sharp object, said an officer.

Police arrested them and produced him before the court and remanded them to police custody till July 8.