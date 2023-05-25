 Man arrested for bike theft in Thane involved in attempted murder case in UP
The man was en route to his hometown, Prayagraj in UP when he was arrested

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Man arrested for bike theft in Thane reveals involvement in attempted murder case in UP | Representative Image

Thane: The Kapurbawdi police arrested a 35-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler. It was later discovered that he is also implicated in an attempt-to-murder case in Uttar Pradesh, according to a police officer on Thursday.

Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kapurbawdi police station, stated, "On the intervening night of May 18-19, a bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen from the Kapurbawdi area. Our team pursued various leads, including CCTV footage, and identified Sarvesh Kumar Vinod Mishra (35), a security guard, as the perpetrator of the theft."

Sonawane further added, "We also learned that Mishra was en route to his hometown, Prayagraj in UP. He was taken into custody in Madvani, Madhya Pradesh. Mishra's arrest led to the recovery of the stolen two-wheeler."

"After our police team delved into Mishra's background, we discovered his involvement in a past attempt-to-murder case in UP. He had subsequently fled to Thane and worked as a security guard," said Sonawane.

